TAMPA (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Chantal has formed in the North Atlantic making it the third named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Thankfully for Florida residents, the storm is forecast to stay a minimal tropical storm over the next five days and stay out to sea.

I'll have more on #Chantal on Wednesday's episode of "Tracking the Tropics" at 1:30 pm ET on the WFLA App. https://t.co/C1QxaF8hdW — Amanda Holly (@WFLAamanda) August 21, 2019

The National Hurricane Center says Chantal is currently at 40 miles-per-hour.

It poses no threat to Florida or the East Coast.