TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Bret is expected to continue to weaken this Saturday as it passes Aruba, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 5 a.m. EDT, Bret was about 45 miles north-northeast of Aruba as it moved west at about 18 mph. The system had max sustained winds of 45 mph.

The NHC said Bret was expected to continue weakening Saturday with it possibly dissipating during the night or early Sunday morning over the Caribbean Sea.

While Bret continues to weaken, Tropical Storm Cindy gained bit of strength.

Cindy remained about 675 miles east of the Lesser Antilles with max sustained winds of 60 mph. It continues to move west-northwest at 15 mph.

As of this report, no watches or warnings have been issued for either storm.