TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Bret is expected to become a hurricane later this week, and a second wave in the Atlantic now has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical system, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Bret is forecast to move across the Lesser Antilles near hurricane intensity on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Specific locations of the impacts aren’t yet known due to “the larger than usual uncertainty in the track forecast,” the National Hurricane Center said.

A second wave, Invest 93L, is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands and has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical system within the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is moving westward at 10 to 15 mph.

“It is quite rare to see one, let alone two, tropical systems in this region during the month of June,” WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “A combo of weaker than normal upper-level winds and record warm water temperatures are contributing to this development. Either way, there is plenty of time to watch the progression of these storms over the next few days to watch for any changes. As of Tuesday morning, chances are low that either storm would impact the Tampa Bay area.”

Watch Tracking the Tropics Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT.

