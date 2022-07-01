TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Bonnie officially formed Friday morning in the southern Caribbean Sea, according to information from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 9:15 a.m. EDT, Bonnie was 230 miles east-southeast from Bluefields, Nicaragua. The storm has max sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 20 mph.

The NHC declared several watches and warnings for parts of Central America in its 8 a.m. update.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border to Laguna de Perlas in Nicaragua.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for San Andres, Colombia, and the area of Limon, Costa Rica, to to Sandy Bay Sirpi, Nicaragua.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Cabo Blanco, Costa Rica, and north up to Puerto Sandino, Nicaragua.