TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Arlene has weakened back into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In its 10 a.m. advisory, the NHC said the depression was moving south-southeast at 7 mph with max sustained winds of 35 mph.

The system was said to be about 145 miles west-southwest of the Dry Tortugas.

According to the NHC, the tropical depression will continue moving south-southeast before making a turn to the east Saturday night. Afterward, Arlene will become a remnant low Sunday.

South Florida is expected to see one to two inches of rain with localized highs of 5 inches. This could lead to some flooding.

Arlene became the first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season Friday in a surprising development Friday, with experts previously saying it was unlikely to strengthen.