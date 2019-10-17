Tropical or subtropical storm could form in the Gulf of Mexico today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico now has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center said showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico continue to show signs of organization, and that a tropical or subtropical storm will likely form on Thursday afternoon or evening.

The system is expected to near the northern or northeastern Gulf Coast this weekend.

Forecasters say the low will likely produce gusty winds and rough surf over those areas.

Portions of the southeastern U.S. may experience heavy rainfall late this week and this weekend.

