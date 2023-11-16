TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic.

On Thursday, an area of low pressure off the southeast Florida coast continued to dump rain on the region, flooding streets and even shutting down schools. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for coastal areas, warning of gusts up to 60 mph.

The system is expected to move quickly northeastward, past the Bahamas, and offshore of the eastern U.S. through the weekend, according to the NHC. It is not likely to develop into a tropical cyclone.

NHC forecasters gave this system a 10% chance of formation over the next seven days.

A broad area of low pressure off the Central America coast, Invest 98L, continued to produce a swath of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean on Thursday.

A tropical depression could form by this weekend as the system moves northeastward, according to NHC. Those in Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, the southeastern Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands are urged to keep an eye on this disturbance.

The system has a 50% chance of formation over the next 48 hours. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft will fly to check out the system on Thursday.