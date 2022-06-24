TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A disturbance in the Atlantic could become a tropical depression sometime in the next five days.

The National Hurricane Center said the wave has continued to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for development of this system over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form during the early to middle part of next week while it moves westward at around 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic and approaches the Windward Islands,” the hurricane center said.

Forecasters are giving the wave a 20% chance of developing in the next 48 hours, and a 60% chance of developing in three to five days.