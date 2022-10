TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An area of disturbance in the tropical part of the Atlantic is not expected to develop, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said a tropical wave, located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, was creating disorganized storms.

Friday, the disturbance showed a 10% chance of development, but that has since dropped to almost zero percent over the next five days.

Regardless of development, it is not believed to impact Florida at this time.