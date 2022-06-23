TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a few days of quiet conditions in the Atlantic, a tropical wave has emerged off the coast of Africa.

Saharan dust is waning, but the system will still encounter dry, dusty air and some high shear that will keep it from getting stronger in the short term. The National Hurricane Center is giving this wave a 20% chance to develop in the next 3-5 days.

According to the hurricane center, the wave was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the eastern tropical Atlantic around 8 a.m. Thursday.

“Environmental conditions could become conducive for gradual development of this system by early next week as the disturbance moves westward around 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic,” the hurricane center said.

It has a 0% chance of forming over the next 48 hours, according to forecasters.

The wave spends several days over some warm water, and it may get slightly stronger as it approaches the northern edge of South America.

This is a southerly track that is somewhat unusual. Most systems do not form or track that close to the equator.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.