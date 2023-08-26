TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An area of low pressure has a high chance of development as it moves toward Florida in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center reported that a system of storm activity is continuing to organize over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

“It’s expected to become a depression and possibly a tropical storm by Monday as it moves northward toward and eastern Gulf of Mexico,” Max Defender 8 meteorologist Eric Stone said. “We will be monitoring this system through the middle of next week.

While its path is yet to be determined, the NHC warned that people living in the Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba, and Florida should monitor the system.

As of this report, it has a 70% chance of development in 48 hours and a 90% chance of development across seven days.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be called Idalia.