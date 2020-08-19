Forecasters tracking 3 tropical systems in the Atlantic, one has 90% chance of development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring three disturbances in the Atlantic this morning.

An elongated area of low pressure, loccated a little over 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands is producing showers and thunderstorms west of the disturbance.

The system has a 90% chance of developing into a depression in the next 48 hours as it moves west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph.

It’s still too early to determine where the storm might hit.

Another system is producing disorganized showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the eastern Caribbean Sea. It has a 40% chance of development in the next 48 hours, and an 80% chance of development over the next five days. It’s moving west at about 15 to 20 mph.

A large area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a vigorous tropical wave has popped up near Guinea and Sierra Leone. According to the NHC, environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some development of this system, but will become less favorable for cyclone formation as it moves toward the central tropical Atlantic. It has a 20% chance of formation in the next five days.

