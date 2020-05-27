Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall along coast of South Carolina

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The second named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season – which still hasn’t officially started yet – made landfall Wednesday morning along the coast of South Carolina.

Tropical Storm Bertha formed Wednesday morning off the coast of South Carolina. By 10 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said Bertha made landfall.

“Coastal radar indicates that the center of Tropical Storm Bertha has made landfall along the coast of South Carolina, east of Charleston,” the NHC said.

At the time of landfall, maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph. The NHC updated again at 10:30 a.m. saying Bertha officially made landfall near Mount Pleasant.

Bertha is expected to continue moving toward the northwest through tonight. According to the NHC, it will move inland across eastern and northern South Carolina later Wednesday and into west-central North Carolina by Wednesday night.

Tropical Storm Bertha is expected to weaken and become a tropical depression after moving inland.

