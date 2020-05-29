Tropical disturbance has 50% chance of developing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure in the Atlantic.
The disturbance is producing a large area of showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
The system appears to be developing over the central Atlantic, several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda. It has a 50% chance of developing into a cyclone over the next 48 hours, but the system is not expected to reach land.
A subtropical depression could form tonight or Saturday.
