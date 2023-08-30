TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Floridians across the Gulf Coast get their first glimpses of the damage left behind by Hurricane Idalia, another tropical disturbance is brewing in the Atlantic.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the remnants of the short-lived Tropical Strom Gert reorganized into an area of showers and thunderstorms typically associated with a trough of low pressure.

The NHC says environmental conditions do not appear to be favorable for additional development as the system pushes slowly northward.

The system’s odds of forming sometime in the next seven days are low at 10%.

Watch WFLA Now‘s 24/7 coverage to stay up-to-date on Hurricane Idalia. Get the latest on closings and weather conditions in your area on our Tracking the Tropics page.