TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center announced another increased chance of development for a system that is forming in the eastern Atlantic.

According to the NHC’s 8 a.m. update, a system of storms is continuing to organize as part of a tropical wave several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verse Islands.

The update said the system could develop into a tropical depression over the next two days.

The system’s formation chance through the next 48 hours is 80% while it has a 90% chance of formation over the next week.

Experts believe it will move to the west through the eastern and central Atlantic through the middle of the week.

If the depression strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be called Bret.