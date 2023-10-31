TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a system that will likely become the next tropical depression.

The system is located over the eastern Caribbean Sea and continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC said the system could develop as it moves westward over the central and southwestern Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, meteorologists said the system has the potential to produce heavy rains over portions of Central America toward the end of this week.

(NHC)

The system has a 70 percent chance of development over the next seven days.