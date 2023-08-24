TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tropical depression is “likely” to form in the Gulf of Mexico and could impact the Tampa Bay area next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

An area currently in the Northwest Caribbean has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“What is clear is that the situation is very uncertain right now, and the outcome could range from some disorganized tropical moisture, to a modest tropical system from Tuesday into Wednesday,” News Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli said.

The National Hurricane Center said those in the Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba, and Florida should monitor the system.

