TROPICAL DEPRESSION GRACE 5 A.M. UPDATE: Grace nears Dominican Republic, flash flooding and mudslides possible

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The entire coast of Haiti and the entire coast of the Dominican Republic remain under a tropical storm watch Monday morning as Tropical Depression Grace nears Hispaniola.

The storm is forecast to dump 5 to 10 inches of rain on parts of Hispaniola with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 15 inches. Swells from Grace could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. The weather comes as Haiti recovers from Saturday’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake, which killed over 1,200 people. The hurricane center said the heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding, and possible mudslides, but it’s unclear how this will affect recovery efforts.

At 5 a.m. ET, Grace was about 150 miles east-southeast of Port-au-Prince with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving west at 15 mph.

The forecast track shows Grace traveling west-northwest over the next several days. It’s path after passing Hispaniola remains uncertain at this time.

The hurricane center said Cuba, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands could see 2 to 4 inches of rain with isoalted maximum totals of 6 inches through Thursday.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: