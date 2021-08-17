TROPICAL DEPRESSION FRED 5 A.M. UPDATE: Weakened Fred brings heavy rain, threats of flooding to Alabama, Georgia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fred is bringing heavy rains and the threat of flooding to parts of Alabama and Georgia Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

The system, which was downgraded again to a tropical depression Tuesday morning, had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, and was about 15 miles south-southwest of Columbus, Georgia at 5 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Fred made landfall as a tropical storm near Cape San Blas Monday afternoon. The storm brought high surf and flooding to much of the Florida Panhandle, and left thousands without power.

Fred is expected to weaken into a remnant low and merge with a frontal system as it travels across Georgia and into the Appalachian Mountains Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

