TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Depression Four has formed in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Depression Four formed from Invest 93L.

“It is rare to have one storm in the Atlantic during the month of June, but since record keeping began, it has never been recorded to have two tropical cyclones in this region in June,” WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “The good news is that neither seem to be a threat to the United States. Bret will dissipate in the Caribbean this weekend and TD Four, which will likely be named Cindy, will stay east of the Bahamas, so no impact will be felt in the Tampa Bay area.”

Tropical Depression Four is expected to become a tropical storm within the next 24 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Models show the system curving north of Puerto Rico.

Tropical Storm Bret

Tropical Storm Bret strengthened overnight but remains a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Bret has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving west at 15 mph.

It’s expected to impact the Lesser Antilles on Thursday as a strong tropical storm. A hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning are in effect for St. Lucia, according to the National Hurricane Center. A tropical storm warning is also in effect for Martinique and Dominica.

Additional watches and warnings are possible, the National Hurricane Center said.

“Hopefully this is not a sign of how active the rest of the season will be, but only time will tell if the record warm water temperatures or the stronger winds from El Nino will win out,” Holly said.

Watch Tracking the Tropics Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT.

Be prepared with the WFLA Hurricane-Ready Guide 2023 and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter.