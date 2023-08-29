TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Floridians brace for an “extremely dangerous” Category 3 major hurricane, the National Hurricane Center has its eyes on a new tropical depression that appeared in the Central Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters say the tropical depression “could become a tropical storm” as soon as Tuesday if conditions remain favorable. Recent satellite wind data show maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with some higher gusts.

The depression is expected to maintain its tropical storm strength until Thursday evening.

Conditions are then expected to take a turn as the system drifts over the central subtropical Atlantic and weakens into a tropical depression and then a post-tropical depression.

Watch WFLA Now‘s 24/7 coverage to stay up-to-date on Idalia. Get the latest on closings and weather conditions in your area on our Tracking the Tropics page.