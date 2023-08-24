TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is watching Tropical Storm Franklin and three disturbances in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Franklin

Forecasters believe Franklin will strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days.

The storm is pulling away from Turks and Caicos and is forecast to move father away from the Dominican Republic and over the southwestern Atlantic into the weekend.

Remnants of Emily

The remnants of Tropical Storm Emily are likely to regenerate into a tropical storm by Friday.

Forecasters said the system has a 70% chance of formation over the next two days.

The storm will continue to move northward over the subtropical central Atlantic.

Areas of interest

Forecasters are watching an area of low pressure that could form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli said the system could impact the Tampa Bay area by Tuesday.

“What is clear is that the situation is very uncertain right now, and the outcome could range from some disorganized tropical moisture, to a modest tropical system from Tuesday into Wednesday,” he said.

The NHC said the system has a 40% chance of formation over the next seven days.

Meteorologists are also watching disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands.

“Despite marginal environmental conditions, slow development is possible and the low could become a tropical depression by the weekend while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward into the central tropical Atlantic,” the NHC said.

The system has a 40% chance of formation over the next seven days.