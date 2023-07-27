TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tropical depression could form as soon as this weekend in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said it is monitoring a tropical wave located a few hundred miles from the Cabo Verde Islands.

Forecasters said conditions are expected to be favorable for the system to gradually develop later this week.

The tropical wave could form over the weekend or early next week as it moves over the tropical Atlantic, the NHC said.

The system has a 40% chance of formation over the next seven days.