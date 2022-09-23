TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tropical depression formed over the central Caribbean Sea Friday morning, and is expected to head into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

At 5 a.m. Friday, Tropical Depression 9 was centered about 615 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and 1,105 miles east-southeast of Havana, Cuba. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect, forecasters said.

The depression is forecast to move westward over the next day, then turn back to the west-northwest and northwest over the weekend.

It’s expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Windward Islands, northern Venezuela, Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao.

“Only slow intensification is forecast over the next day or so, followed by more significant intensification over the weekend and early next week,” the hurricane center advisory said.

Gulf Coast forecasters have been watching the storm closely, but say it’s too soon to tell where it will make landfall.

“We have a relatively high confidence that this system will enter the Gulf,” WFLA Meteorologist Rebecca Barry said. “We have a very low confidence on where it will end up once it enters the Gulf.”

Barry said Hurricane Hunters will be able to provide more data once they’re able to fly through the system.

“We’re going to get data points and much better information, not only about the system itself but also the environment around it and that it will be moving into,” she explained.

Although the potential impact of the system is not yet known, multiple factors could contribute to it strengthening into a large and powerful storm.

“I really think this is going to be one of those storms that—if you go back to maybe an ’05 like a Wilma or even a couple years ago with that active 2020 season where we saw a couple of those storms hit the Yucatan — they really just blew up in that section of the Caribbean,” WGNO Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen said. “So I think this has all the makings of a system that really sort of ‘bombs out’… in the Caribbean. Just with all the factors there.”

“At the end of the day, everybody in the northern Gulf really needs to be watching this closely,” Allen added. “Hopefully you’ve got your supplies and your preparations ready to go because I think this could be a significant system.”

