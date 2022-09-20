TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center reported that Tropical Depression 8 has formed in the Atlantic Tuesday.

The NHC’s 11 a.m. update said that the tropical depression was around 1,110 miles west-southwest of the Azores. The system had max sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving north at 10 mph.

“This system is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Gaston later today, but is not forecast to become a hurricane,” meteorologist Eric Stone said.

The system will eventually turn northeast and could have impacts on the Azores. However, it will not affect the U.S.