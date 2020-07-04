Tropical Depression 5 forms west of Bermuda

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic that formed into a tropical depression on Saturday.

The storm poses no threat to Florida.

As of noon Saturday, Tropical Depression 5 was about 245 miles west southwest of Bermuda, heading north with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per our.

Over the weekend, Tropical Depression 5 is expected to move north of the island territory, bringing gusty conditions to the area.

The storm is forecast to produce less than an inch of rain

The NHC says little overall change is strength is likely, but it could become a tropical storm later today.

