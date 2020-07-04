Breaking News
Florida shatters record with nearly 11,500 new cases in single day

Tropical Depression 5 forms west of Bermuda

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: The National Hurricane Center)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic that formed into a tropical depression on Saturday.

The storm poses no threat to Florida.

As of noon Saturday, Tropical Depression 5 was about 245 miles west southwest of Bermuda, heading north with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per our.

Over the weekend, Tropical Depression 5 is expected to move north of the island territory, bringing gusty conditions to the area.

The storm is forecast to produce less than an inch of rain

The NHC says little overall change is strength is likely, but it could become a tropical storm later today.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss