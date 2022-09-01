TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Atlantic Ocean has become more active over the last few days.

At 5 a.m., the National Hurricane Center upgraded a tropical wave in the northern Atlantic to Tropical Depression 5.

The system is forecast to quickly strengthen into Tropical Storm Danielle, and could become a hurricane in the next five days.

Despite its strengthening, the system will remain mostly stationary in the northern Atlantic, and it poses no threat to any coastline.

The next name on the list is Danielle, and it will be the fourth named storm of the season. After that, we could quickly have Earl.

There are two other tropical waves that are strengthening. One has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm, and another coming off Africa has a 40% chance.

The computer models for the stronger wave curve the storm back out to sea and away from the US coast.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.