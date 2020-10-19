Tropical Depression 27 forms over Central Atlantic

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical Depression 27 formed over the Central Atlantic Monday morning, but should stay well east of the US coast.

The National Hurricane Center predicts the depression will strengthen into a tropical storm by the end of Monday. When it does, it will get the name “Epsilon,” the fifth letter in the Greek alphabet.

As of 8 a.m., the depression is stationary with little overall movement. A slow west-northwestward motion should begin Tuesday, NHC says. Maximum sustained winds are 35 mph.

There are no watches or warnings in effect.

LATEST STORIES: