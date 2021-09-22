Tropical Depression 18 forms in the Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 18 has officially formed in the Atlantic.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the new depression developed out in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

The depression is expected to intensify into Tropical Storm Sam at some point on Thursday and could be near hurricane intensity by the weekend.

Tropical Depression 18 is currently moving west at 15 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds at 35 miles per hour.

The depression is about 2,030 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, which covers the islands including Anguilla, St. Martin, St. Barts, St. Kitts and Montserrat.

There are no coastal watches or warnings currently in effect.

Stick with Max Defender 8 Weather Team for the latest updates.