Tropical Depression 17 forms in the Atlantic

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm on Labor Day, the NHC says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 17 has officially formed in the Atlantic.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the new depression developed out in the central tropical Atlantic.

The depression is expected to intensify into Tropical Storm Paulette at some point on Labor Day.

Tropical Depression 17 is currently moving west at 5 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds at 35 miles per hour.

By late Monday and Tuesday, a turn toward the west-northwest is expected, and that motion should continue into Wednesday.

The depression is about 1,425 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, which covers the islands including Anguilla, St. Martin, St. Barts, St. Kitts and Montserrat.

There are no coastal watches or warnings currently in effect.

