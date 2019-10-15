Tropical Depression 15 forms near Africa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 15 formed just off the coast of Africa on Monday and is expected to pass near the eastern Cabo Verde Islands later today, and may briefly strengthen into a tropical storm.

The next name storm on the list is Nestor.

As of 5 a.m., the system is located 210 miles east of the islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It’s moving northwest at 12 mph.

The system will stay on the east side of the Atlantic Ocean, and it should weaken before it gets too far off the coast of Africa.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there is a tropical wave over Central America that may reach the southwestern Gulf of Mexico near the Bay of Campeche.

If it does, it has a 30% chance of developing, but will stays far away from Florida. One other tropical wave in the central Atlantic only has a 10% chance of development.

