TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 15 could become a tropical storm Saturday.

According to the NHC, the tropical depression is about 1035 miles east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles.

The system has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving north-northwest at 18 mph.

The NHC said the system is expected to continue moving in this direction for the next few days and could be a hurricane early next week;

Meanwhile, Lee, now a post-tropical cyclone, is expected to make landfall later Saturday afternoon. However, parts of Maine and Canada are already seeing strong winds and flooding already.

The cyclone had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving quickly north at 22 mph as of 11 a.m.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

New Brunswick from the U.S./Canada border to Point Lepreau, including Grand Manan Island

Nova Scotia from Digby to Ecum Secum

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Portsmouth northward to the U.S./Canada border

New Brunswick from the U.S./Canada border to Belledune, including Grand Manan Island

All of Nova Scotia

Prince Edward Island

Magdalen Islands

As for Tropical Storm Margot, it is continuing to weaken as it loops around the Atlantic. The NHC said it could weaken further in the next few days, but its strength may fluctuate.