Tropical Depression 14 forms in Caribbean Sea

Tracking the Tropics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 14 formed in the Caribbean Sea on Thursday, less than 12 hours after Tropical Depression 13 formed in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center says it will start providing advisories on Tropical Depression 14 at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The new tropical depression is one of three systems the NHC has been monitoring. The others are Tropical Depression 13 and a tropical wave emerging off the coast of Africa.

In a tropical weather outlook provided at 8 a.m., NHC forecasters said showers and thunderstorms associated with the system were becoming better organized. The outlook added that satellite imagery suggested circulation was becoming better defined.

The depression is expected to produce heavy rains across a large portion of Central America and southeastern Mexico later this week and this weekend.

The Air Force is scheduled to investigate the system later Thursday.

