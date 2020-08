TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 13 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, the center of the storm was located east of the Lesser Antilles, with a maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The storm is moving west at a speed of 20 mph.

According to the NHC, the depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday.