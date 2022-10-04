TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Depression 12 formed in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC’s 5 p.m. update said the center of the depression was about 440 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It had max sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving northwest at 12 mph.

The depression does have the potential to develop into a tropical storm Tuesday night or Wednesday. However, the system is expected to be short-lived and dissipate by Thursday night, according to the NHC.

There are no warnings associated with this system at this time.

The NHC has also noted a disturbance heading toward the Caribbean Sea. As of 4:50 p.m., the center is ill-defined and has no closed circulation.

“Upper-level winds are likely to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form during the next couple of days, if the system stays far enough away from land while moving westward at about 15 mph across the Windward Islands and southeastern Caribbean Sea,” the NHC said.

Further development will be more likely as the system moves into the central and western Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of how the storm develops, the NHC expected the Windward Islands, northern portions of South America, and the ABC Islands to see heavy rains, gusty winds, and localized flooding.