Tropical Depression 12 forms, expected to intensify quickly to tropical storm strength

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics are staying busy as we quickly approaching the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

While Ida – which made landfall as a powerful major hurricane in Louisiana over the weekend – moves up and across the United States as a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Kate and the newly-formed Tropical Depression 12.

Tropical Depression 12

Tropical Depression 12 formed Tuesday evening in the eastern tropical Atlantic, about 335 miles southeast of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

As of 5 p.m. ET, the system has 35 mph maximum sustained winds. It’s moving west-northwest at about 16 mph.

According to the NHC, Tropical depression 12 is expected to become a tropical storm either Tuesday night or Wednesday. It’s then forecast to continue strengthening and eventually reach hurricane strength in the coming days.

Tropical Depression Kate

Kate remained a poorly-organized tropical depression on Tuesday evening with 35 mph maximum sustained winds.

The system is about 875 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands and moving north at about 7 mph.

Tropical Depression Ida

Two days after making landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, Ida is moving across the Tennessee Valley.

Now a tropical depression, Ida is bringing widespread heavy rain, which has triggered flood and flash flood watches from the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys all the way up to the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England area.

Invest

The NHC is also tracking a broad area of low pressure that’s producing disorganized showers over the southwest Caribbean Sea.

Forecasters say some slow development of the disturbance is possible in the coming days as it moves slowly toward Central America. Land interaction with Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula will then likely limit any further development, the NHC says.