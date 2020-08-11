Tropical Depression 11 forms in Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 11 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine by Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, thh center of the storm was located about 1,110 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Island.

The storm is moving west at a speed of around 16 mph.

“Thankfully, forecast models are showing a lot of wind shear over the weekend which should significantly weaken this system long term,” said Max Defender 8 meteorologist Ian Oliver.

According to the NHC, a west-northwestward forward speed is expected to begin Wednesday and continue through the rest of the week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph. Some strengthening is forecast during the next two days.

