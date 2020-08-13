LIVE NOW /
Tropical Depression 11 disorganized, still expected to become Josephine

Tracking the Tropics

(Source: The National Hurricane Center)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression Eleven is moving through the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm sometime soon.

Drier air and wind shear have not allowed the system to fully organize and strengthen, but some strengthening is forecast over the next day or two, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the tropical depression is located about 1,075 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. It’s moving west-northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Forecasters predict the system will continue in that direction for the next few days, then turn northwest late this weekend or early next week.

No watches or warnings are in effect, but the system will likely impact the Leeward Islands over the weekend. So far, it’s not a threat to the U.S. mainland.

Josephine is the next named storm of the season.

