TRACKING THE TROPICS: Weak tropical disturbance east of Central Bahamas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Storm Team 8 is tracking a weak tropical disturbance east of the Central Bahamas moving towards Florida.

The National Hurricane Center gives this area of low pressure a small 10% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next two days.

This weak cluster of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone. The disturbance is located a few hundred miles east of the Central Bahamas and is moving west-northwestward at about 15 miles per hour.

“There’s no cause for concern here for Tampa Bay but this is still a feature that we will be watching over the next couple of days,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver. “Any development is extremely unlikely at this point – but the tropical moisture could enhance rain chances for the Atlantic coast of Florida.”

Regardless of development, a trough of low pressure across the southeastern United States will help push this tropical disturbance out to sea during the middle of the workweek.

