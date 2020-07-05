TRACKING THE TROPICS: Weak disturbance in the northeastern Gulf has low chance of development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression Five formed earlier today in the Atlantic west of Bermuda – and now we’re watching another disturbance where we typically don’t like to see one.

Thankfully, this weak trough of low pressure in the northeastern Gulf Of Mexico isn’t one to worry about. The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a LOW 10% chance of tropical development over the next two days. This trough will help to elevate our rain chances (much needed for many) for both Sunday & Monday as it passes by to our north.

Conditions could become more favorable for development once the disturbance emerges into the Atlantic. Some development will be possible off the Carolina coastline Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay with Storm Team 8 as we track the tropics throughout hurricane season.