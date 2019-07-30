TRACKING THE TROPICS: 2 tropical waves being watched with low chance of development

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Storm Team 8 is keeping an eye on two tropical waves, both with a low chance for development over the next five days.

Invest 95L is an area of disorganized showers and storms over the mountainous island of the Caribbean. The disturbance will move northwest towards the Bahamas and the Florida peninsula over the next two or three days where little organization is possible.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this tropical wave a 0% chance of developing over the next two days and only a 10% chance of developing in the next five days.

Regardless of development, a plume of deep tropical moisture will move with it and increase shower and thunderstorm coverage Friday and Saturday.

The second tropical wave is located over the far eastern Atlantic, a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. It moved off the coast of Africa on Sunday and for now, development is limited by strong upper levels winds as well as Saharan dust on its northern side. As it approaches the Lesser Antilles, environmental conditions will become more conducive for development.

There is a modest chance for at least weak development in the Caribbean early next week. Tune into Tracking the Tropics every afternoon at 1:30 pm eastern for an update on both systems.