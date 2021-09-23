TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Sam forms, becoming 18th named storm of season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The tropics continue to be very active as Tropical Storm Sam has officially formed Thursday in the Atlantic. This system is the 18th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, additional strengthening is forecast over the next several days, and Sam is forecast to become a hurricane come Friday and near major hurricane intensity by the end of the weekend.

The tropical storm is currently 1,745 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands with 50 miles per hour maximum sustained winds. It is presently moving west at 16 miles per hour.

There are no current watches or warnings in effect.

