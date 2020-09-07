Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Rene forms in the Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The second of two tropical depressions in the Atlantic have formed into tropical storms on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Depression 18 formed Monday morning over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. It intensified into Tropical Storm Rene Monday afternoon.

Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Rene could become a hurricane in two or three days.

Tropical Storm Paulette also formed earlier on Monday. Neither storm is expected to impact the United States.

