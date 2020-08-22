Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Marco gains strength, Tropical Storm Laura’s track shifts west

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A rare occurrence could happen in the tropics in the coming days as two tropical systems pose a potential double threat to the US Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Laura formed in the Atlantic on Friday morning. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 has strengthened to become Tropical Storm Marco. Both are forecast to become hurricanes as they move through the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Laura: 5 a.m. update

Tropical Storm Laura formed in the Atlantic on Friday from Tropical Depression 13. Hurricane Hunters flew into the system around 9 a.m. and found it had reached tropical storm strength with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

As of 5 a.m. ET on Saturday, Laura is about 70 milessoutheast of Puerto Rico and moving west at about 21 mph. The updated forecast track from the National Hurricane Centers continues to show the storm shifting west.

The center of Laura is moving over the Virgin Islands and Eastern Puerto Rico Saturday. On the current forecast track from the NHC, Laura is expected to move across much of the Greater Antilles later this weekend.

“Moving over Puerto Rico and eventually portions of Cuba may help to weaken the system,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Steve Jerve said. “And there is a possibility this system may not even survive.”

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Northern coast of Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to border with Haiti

Southern coast of Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

Northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic

Southeastern Bahamas

TROPICAL STORM WATCHES IN EFFECT:

The central Bahamas

Tropical Storm Marco: 5 a.m. update

Tropical Depression 14 strengthened to become Tropical Storm Marco on Friday night. The National Hurricane Center said the storm gained a little more strength Saturday morning as it heads toward the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula.

According to the 5 a.m. advisory, the storm was about 115 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. It’s moving north northwest at about 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

According to the NHC, the center of Marco will approach the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday. The center will then cross the northeastern part of the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night, Marco could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the

the central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, according to the NHC.

HURRICANE WATCH:

Punta Herrero to Cancun, Mexico

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

Punta Herrero to Dzilam, Mexico

