Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Hanna better organized, forecast to become hurricane before landfall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Hanna is getting better organized in the western Gulf of Mexico. Earlier Friday, the maximum sustained winds increased to 50 mph.

Further strengthening is expected over the warm Gulf waters. Hanna is now expected to become a weak Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in southern Texas Saturday afternoon or evening. Winds at landfall are forecast to be around 75 mph. A Hurricane Warning has been issued for Baffin Bay northward to Mesquite Bay, Texas.

Rapid weakening will happen as Hanna moves inland and makes a southerly jog toward the mountains of Texas.

Heavy rain and flash flooding will be a major impact in southern Texas. Five to ten inches of rain are expected with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches through Sunday night. Three to five inches are possible along the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts.

Tropical Storm Hanna is moving toward Texas, no impacts will be felt in the Tampa Bay area.

LATEST TRACKING THE TROPICS: