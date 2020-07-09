Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fay forms in Atlantic off North Carolina coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Fay has formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of North Carolina.

The sixth named storm of the season, previously Invest 98-L, formed Thursday evening. The National Hurricane Center will start issuing advisories on Fay at 5 p.m. ET.

NHC will initiate advisories on Tropical Storm Fay, located just east of North Carolina, at 5 pm EDT. — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 9, 2020

“Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a low pressure area located near the Outer Banks of North Carolina has continued to increase and is showing signs of organization,” the NHC said in a previous update at 2 p.m. “Recent satellite and radar imagery, along with surface observations and data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft that is just beginning to investigate the system, suggest that a new center of circulation could be forming east of Cape Hatteras.”

Tropical Storm Fay will not impact Florida or any of the Gulf Coast states. It is, however, expected to bring locally heavy rain could lead to flash flooding across eastern North Carolina – especially the Outer Banks – as well as the coastal mid-Atlantic and southern New England during the next few days. Gusty winds are likely in the Outer Banks through Thursday.

Rough seas, high surf and strong rip currents are likely along the coast through the end of the week as well.

LATEST FROM TRACKING THE TROPICS: