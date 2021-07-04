TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical storm watch issued for Florida Keys as Elsa moves near Cuba

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the Florida Keys as Tropical Storm Elsa moves closer to Cuba.

Elsa is expected to bring tropical storm conditions and dangerous storm surges to the island nation, with hurricane conditions possible in Cuba’s eastern provinces. These conditions could continue for west and central Cuba into Monday.

Elsa currently has max sustained winds of 65 miles per hour and is moving west-northwest at 14 miles per hour, having slowed down since Saturday morning.

As the tropical storm moves closer to the United States, the risk of tropical storm conditions for the Keys continues to rise, with storm surges and rainfall impacts predicted Monday evening.

The NHC predicts that Elsa should be near or over the west coast of Florida, where it is expected to turn to the northeast and move through Florida at an increased speed.

Elsa Watches & Warnings

Areas under a tropical storm warning:

Southern portion of Haiti from Port au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

the Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las tunas, Santiago de Cuba

Cuba, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, and Cienfuegos

Areas under a hurricane watch:

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba

de Cuba

Areas under a tropical storm watch :