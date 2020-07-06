TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Edouard forms, earliest fifth named storm on record

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Edouard has formed in the North Atlantic – the fifth named storm of the Atlantic Basin hurricane season.

This tropical storm is racing northeast in the open Atlantic at 35 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of around 40 miles per hour. Thankfully, it is not a threat to land. Edouard will be another short-lived tropical system and is expected to lose its tropical characteristics at some point on Monday.

This is however the earliest fifth named storm on record for the Atlantic basin in the satellite era (1966-present) per the National Hurricane Center. The previous record was Emily in the 2005 season (July 12th).