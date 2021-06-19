TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Claudette forms at Louisiana coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Potential Tropical Cyclone finally organized into Tropical Storm Claudette just as it moved onshore in Louisiana Saturday morning.

It is a minimal tropical storm with winds of 45 mph. It is also a very lop-sided storm, meaning all the rain and strongest winds remain on the right (east) side.

Tropical storm conditions have been ongoing in the Central Gulf Coast overnight and will continue through Saturday afternoon.

Claudette will weaken back to at least a depression later today as it continues over land. It will continue moving northeast and bring heavy rain and a flooding threat to Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia.

The biggest change to this forecast is that it is not expected to dissipate completely as it moves through the southeast states but instead could re-strengthen back into a tropical storm as it moves off the coast of the Carolinas on Monday.